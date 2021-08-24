• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Simonton Beach. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• SPCA fundraiser
The Key West Cocktail Cruise is hosting an all-inclusive sunset cruise to benefit the animals of the Florida Keys SPCA from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24. This sail includes unlimited beer, wine, specialty cocktails, Jell-O shots, snacks, music and dancing. For reservations, visit https://checkout.xola.com/index.html. For information, contact Amina at Amina@fkspca.org or call 305-294-4857.
• Volunteer information meeting
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency that advocates for children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. A virtual information session will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26. Meeting link: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/874144485 To dial in using a phone, call 866-899-4679 or 571-317-3116. The access code is 874-144-485. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Women’s Equality Day
The Key West NOW chapter will host a screening of “Middle of Nowhere” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. The event will mark the 101st anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. Tickets are available at http://www.tropiccinema. com. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com.
• Vaccine opportunity
The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at City Hall, 1300 White St.
• Stuff the Bus campaign
United Way of Collier and the Keys is raising funds to ensure that Monroe County children have the supplies they need for a successful school year. Financial donations allow the program to provide basic supplies, educational devices and other tools necessary. Donations can be made through Tuesday, Aug. 31, online at http://www.KeysUnitedWay.org or by check with Stuff the Bus in the memo line, mailed to 9015 Strada Stell Court, Suite 204, Naples, FL 34109.
• Key West Brewfest
The Rotary Club of Key West Sunrise will host Brewfest from Thursday to Tuesday, Sept. 2-6, at South Beach on the end of Duval Street. The main event will be a Tasting Festival on Saturday, Sept. 2 featuring specialty beers. Also planned at beer dinners and brunches and pool parties in a variety of venues. For ticketing and information, visit https://keywestbrewfest.com.