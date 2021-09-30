• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas from the Gulf to the Atlantic and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30 p.m., or when the 30-person capacity is reached.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at the intersection of George and Flagler streets. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork which opens Friday, Oct. 1 and closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http:// www.mckeefund.org.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Oct. 2, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Cookie decorating
May Sands Montessori School will host a Create & Sip Halloween cookie decorating fundraising event with Suzana Toriskovic from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at the Double Tree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The registration fee of $40 includes art supplies and discounted bar and menu items. For registration, visit http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip
• Yard sale donations wanted
The Key West Preschool Co-Op is seeking clothing, furniture and household donations for a yard sale to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9. Contributions will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, at 2610 Flagler Ave.
• Singers sought
Keys Choral Arts is looking for singers for its fall season, with two concerts scheduled. Membership is open to fully vaccinated persons 16 and older. Auditions are not required, and members don’t need to read music. Rehearsals are held on Tuesday nights from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or email keyschoralarts@gmail.com.