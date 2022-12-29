• Dungeons & Dragons
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers Dungeons & Dragons games for teens on Wednesday and Fridays from 3 to 5:30 p.m. for both new and veteran players.
• Donations sought
Key West Homeless Coalition, Inc. seeks donations of new and used towels to help local homeless stay clean and dry, and also, single sheet sets. Call or text 305-304-0578 for pickups countywide. Dropoffs welcome Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon at the joint offices of KWHC/Literacy Volunteers/Dr. Jose Sanchez Lions Eye Clinic, located inside the Key West Lions Club, 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd.
• Home tour
Old Island’s Restoration Foundation will host a home tour from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Tickets are available at http://www.oirf.org or at the Old Island Museum Store, 322 Duval St.
• Volunteers sought for honor
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the tremendous efforts of the community’s volunteers. Every 501©(3) charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate one volunteer to be honored. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung. More than 1,500 volunteers have been recognized since the event was started 22 years ago. For information, call 305-292-1502.
• Wounded Warriors ride
Wounded Warrior Bicycle Riders will arrive at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10211, 102255 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. All are invited to welcome the combat wounded veterans as they begin their bike riding journey to Key West.
• Book Sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted. In case of heavy wind or rain, the sale will be postponed. Check the Library Facebook page for details: https://www.facebook.com/KeyWestLibrary/.
• Cemetery Stroll
A Cemetery Stroll to be offered at the Historic Key West Cemetery on Sunday, Jan. 8. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to grave sites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased. The groups are scheduled for departures at 9:30, 9:50 and 10:10 am. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Participants should wear comfortable shoes and plan to walk over a mile on uneven ground. Bottled water will be provided. A donation of $20 (cash or check) per person to the Historic Florida Keys Foundation is recommended, with all proceeds devoted to cemetery restoration. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling or texting 305-304-1453 or by emailing at hfkf@bellsouth.net