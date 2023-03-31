Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will host Migration Mania from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The day features two age-level egg hunts with 6,000 eggs, environmental education booths, children’s interactive playground, games, crafts and face painting.The event is free for members and children younger than 3. Admission is $5 for non-members and children 3 and older. There is a maximum charge of $10 per family. Memberships available on site. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, April 3, to benefit the Joe Weatherby Recovery Fund.
• Donations needed
The City of Key West is turning to the community to help keep the Bahama Village Food Pantry at the Douglass Gym stocked. Donations are accepted, both at the pantry and at City Hall. The food pantry provides free non-perishable food items six days a week to families and individuals in need. It’s open from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “80 for Brady” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Sugarloaf Farmers Market
Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway, will host a Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Wednesday, featuring BBQ ribs, tacos done to order, imported cheeses and other vendors.
• Wesley House benefit
The Wesley House Family Services Black Tie Benefit will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the Grand Ballroom of the Key West Marriott Beachside Hotel, 3841 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Tickets include a welcome champagne cocktail and wine during dinner service. For tickets, visit https://e.givesmart.com/events/vS5/.
The Key West Art & Historical Society is presenting cocktail historian Philip Greene for a night of Hemingway history, storytelling and cocktails from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Hemingway Rum Distillery, 201 Simonton St. Tickets are $54 per guest and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/CocktailsInTheStream. KWAHS members receive a $10 discount. For promo code, email Kim Livingston at klivingston@kwahs.org.
• Book Sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted. In case of heavy wind or rain, the sale will be postponed. For information, see the library’s Facebook page.