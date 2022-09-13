• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Supportive services offered
Cornerstone Resource Alliance case managers will be available at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday. Cornerstone offers birth certificate and Florida ID assistance, relocation services, health care, mental health and addiction referrals, cellphone and mail services, assistance with food stamps, SSI/SSI disability applications, Medicaid/Medicare health care, jobs, housing and shelter, educational and rental assistance, and clothing and basic supplies. For information, call 305-393-2972 or visit https://www.keyscra.org.
• Homeowners’ meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will hold its General Membership Meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept.14, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86389095810?pwd=bkdvZmRoVnhMakRVaEY0ckFYeG9Cdz09.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM). The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Art shows set
The 2023 Key West Craft Show and Old Island Days Art Festival will be held on Whitehead Street. The Craft Show will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28-29, and the Art Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 26-25. Applications are now being accepted for both shows and the link may be found at http://www.keywestartcenter.com. Application deadline for the craft show is Thursday, Sept. 15, and the deadline for the art festival is Saturday, Oct. 15. For information, email kwartshow@gmail.com.
• Museum Day
The Key West Museum of Art & History at the Custom House, 281 Front St., and the Tennessee Williams Museum, 513 Truman Ave., will open their doors free of charge to all Museum Day ticketholders on Saturday, Sept. 17, as part of Smithsonian Magazine’s Museum Day. Museum Day tickets will be available for download at http://www.smithsonianmag.com/museumday/. For information, contact Cori Convertito, 305-295-6616, extension 112 or cconvertito@kwahs.org.
• Tour homes sought
Old Island Restoration Foundation is preparing for the 2022-2023 annual Key West Home Tours and is looking for homes to feature. The tours run for one weekend a month between December and March. For information on featuring a home, email admin@oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.