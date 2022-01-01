• Poetry readings
The Key West Poetry Guild will hold a “First Sundays @ Seven” open mic poetry reading at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at the Christian Science meeting room. 327 Elizabeth St. Refreshments provided. New and experienced poets are encouraged to read only their original work. For information, email AllenMeece@gmail.com.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $125, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Crescendo,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at 750 United St. When a world-famous conductor tries to create an Israeli-Palestinian orchestra, it takes all his skill and resources to overcome the discord and get the orchestra members to play in harmony, rising to a tense and emotional finale. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events/
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through Friday, Jan. 21. Awards are given for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, restoration, and new construction that maintains the integrity of the historic neighborhood. For information and an application, visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718 or 305-304-1453.
• New members sought
The Key West Parrot Head Club is recruiting new members who like Jimmy Buffett’s music and enjoy supporting the community. For information, call 262-705-8204 or visit http://keywestparrotheadclub.wildapricot.org.