• Bridge players wanted
The Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Intro to Duplicate Bridge lessons and/or a special beginner’s game will be offered if enough interest is shown. For information, call or text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Nov. 6, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Call to Artists
The Anne McKee Artist Fund Auction has announced a Call to Artists and submission for artwork, which closes at midnight Nov. 7. Online applications and accompanying photo(s) can be submitted at http:// www.mckeefund.org.
• Habitat applications
Habitat for Humanity of Key West and Lower Florida Keys is accepting homeownership applications through 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at 471 Overseas Highway, Ste. 102, or by mail at P.O Box 5873, Key West, FL 33045. Applications can be picked or downloaded at http:// www.habitatlowerkeys.org
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Painting class
May Sands Montessori School will host a Create & Sip painting event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the DoubleTree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. For registration, visit http://www.MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Community feeding
The Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society of Cornish Memorial AME Zion Church, 702 Whitehead St., will host a Pre-Thanksgiving Community Feeding from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. For information, call The Rev. R. McEntyre at 803-524-4689.
• Restaurant card
The Key West Woman’s Club is offering its new restaurant and theater card, with over 30 restaurants listed, each offering a two-for-one entree deal. Also taking part are local theaters, including the Red Barn, Waterfront, Key West Theater and The Studios of Key West, all offering discounts. The proceeds of all sales of the $100 card benefit local charities. For information and purchase locations, call Stacie Gleason at 443-994-1841 or Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Nov. 10, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.