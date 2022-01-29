• Dachshund Parade
Wienerpalooza continues the tradition of the Dachshund Parade at 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. The event is hosted by the Sunset Social Drinking Club and benefits Luci’s Fund, helping local animals in need. A group photo shoot will be followed by a parade to 135 Duval St. for an after-party.
• Music awards
The inaugural Iggy Key West Music Awards will be held at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St., at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30. The fundraising concert will support the Sister Season Fund. For information on nominating, voting, donating or sponsoring, visit http://www.keywestmusicawards.com
• Crooks Second Line
The Crooks Annual Second Line tradition New Orleans’ send off will march up Duval Street on Sunday, Jan. 30, to honor those on the island loved and lost. The free event benefits the Bahama Village Music Program. All are invited in festive attire at noon at the Hog’s Breath, 400 Front St., for music and activities. The parade will dance and march at 2 p.m. to the Green Parrot, 601 Whitehead St., with performances along the route. Sign up to join in, volunteer or donate, or obtain more information on honoring a loved one by visiting http://www.crookssecondlinekw.com; at Facebook The Crooks Annual Second Line. For information, email crookssecondlinekw@gmail.com or call 305-504-7664.
• Cocktail Competition
The Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens (MARC) benefit, scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 30, has been postponed due to weather until a later date at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St. For information, email info@masterchefsclassic.com.
• Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library will host author Sam Sifton, New York Times assistant managing editor and the founding editor of New York Times Cooking, in conversation with author Ellen T. White at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31. in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. The lectures are free and open to all, but registration is required at http:// www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Parkinson support group
The Key West Parkinson Support Group will meet at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb 1, at El Siboney, 5501 5th St., Stock Island. For information, call Oscar at 305-395-2897.
• Singers sought
Keys Choral Arts is holding rehearsals for its Spring season on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. (6 p.m. for new singers) at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Membership is open to people over 16. Dues are $130 and will include a singer’s mask for new members. Limited scholarships are available. For information, call Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709.