A celebration of the Parrothead lifestyle will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Farmers Market at Truman Waterfront, prior to the Jimmy Buffett concert. Guests will not be able to hear the concert from the park and the event lawn and Farmers Market will close at 7 p.m.
• Early Bird Cleanup
Meet to pick up litter from 8 to 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, on College Road at the first entrance to the Botanical Garden. For information, email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or call 305-809-3782.
• City Manager candidate meeting
The community is invited to meet the four candidates for city manager of Key West, from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, upstairs at the Waterfront Brewery, 201 William St. The city commission intends to name a new city manager on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at a meeting that begins at 5 p.m. in City Hall, 1300 White St.
• Valentine’s Day Gala
Wesley House’s annual fundraiser will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The event will feature dinner, dancing and a silent auction. For tickets and information, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/ValentinesGala.
• VIP series talk
The College of the Florida Keys will host Jason Spadaro, Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium scientist, as part of its VIP Series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the Tennessee Williams Theatre, 5901 College Road. Spadaro will speak on coral restoration. Tickets for CFK’s VIP Series events are $5 at the door and admission is free for students at CFK and Monroe County schools. For information, call 305-296-9081 or visit http://www.cfk.edu/vip.
• Speaker series
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host Dr. Brian Magrane discussing “SS George Law & Key West: Ship of Gold” from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Magrane is an Islamorada-based physician, author of “Tortugas Deep-Sea: The Story of a Merchant Ship,” and an avid shipwreck coin collector. For reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. The cost is $12 for KWAHS members, $15 for non-members. For information, contact Cori Convertito, at 305-295-6616, extension 507 or email cconvertito@kwahs.org.
• Home Tours
Key West Home Tours will be offered from 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17-18. Presented by the Old Island Restoration Foundation, the tour is a way to experience the architecture and culture of the island. Tickets are available online at http://www.oirf.org or by stopping by the Old Island Museum Store, 322 Duval St.
• Writers Guild releases book
The Key West Writers Guild has announced two events to launch its most recent release: “More Words from the End of the Road: An Anthology of Short Stories and Poems.” A book launch and signing will be held at Key West Books, 517 Fleming St., from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and at Cafe Con Libros at the Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. The Guild meets the second and fourth Saturday of every month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For attendance information, email Rusty Hodgdon at rusty.the.writer@gmail.com.