• Kids movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. each Wednesday until Aug. 4 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Movie selections will be posted at http://www.tropiccinema.com and on Facebook.
• Legion post opening
American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St., will be open on Fridays and Saturdays with silent auctions, raffles and music. For information, call Nancy at 703-626-0600.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, July 2, on the Bridle Path at last beach entrance at Smathers Beach. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories. A project called “Key West Diary” is accepting submissions which may be adapted into short plays read by local actors To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
• Fundraiser concert
The Boys & Girls Club of the Keys will host a “Summertime with Coffee Butler and the Bubba System” concert with Larry Smith and Christine Cardone from 6 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the Sunset Green Lawn, 3820 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information or tickets, visit https://bgckeywest.org/ or contact Allison Hill at 305-296-2258 or alliebgckw@gmail.com.
• Vendors wanted
Local and regional sponsors and vendors of food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to apply for Literacy Volunteers of America’s Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair. The event is held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. For information, call or text Mary at 305–304-0578.
• Summer Camp
Reef Relief has opened registration for its nine-week Coral Camp, with sessions through Friday, Aug. 6. Campers age 6-12 will experience hands-on-learning, interactive games and outdoor activities, with marine science lessons and snorkeling in different local ecosystems. For registration forms, visit https://www.reefrelief.org/coral-camp-2021/. Email the form to reefrelief@gmail.com or fax to 305-293-9515.
• Mermaid Festival
The Key West Mermaid Festival will take place from Thursday to Monday, July 1-5, with activities scheduled around the island. For information, visit https://www.keywestmermaidfestival.com.
• Summer toy drive
Wesley House will hold a Mingle & Jingle Summer Toy Drive from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Funky Rooster, 713 Caroline St. Those attending are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and enjoy drink discounts and a raffle. Out-of-towners who would like to support the drive may purchase a toy from Wesley House’s Holiday Helpers list at http://www.Amazon.com list and have it shipped directly to Wesley House.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.