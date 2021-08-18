• Stuff the Bus campaign
United Way of Collier and the Keys is raising funds to ensure that Monroe County children have the supplies they need for a successful school year. Financial donations allow the program to provide basic supplies, educational devices and other tools necessary. Donations can be made through Tuesday, Aug. 31, online at http://www.KeysUnitedWay.org or by check with Stuff the Bus in the memo line, mailed to 9015 Strada Stell Court, Suite 204, Naples, FL 34109.
• Yappy Hour
The Florida Keys SPCA will hold a fundraiser from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Island Dogs Bar, 505 Front St. Proceeds from the sale of a special watermelon drink will benefit the group. Adoptable dogs will be available for a meet-and-greet and well-mannered pups are welcome to attend.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Smathers Beach, first beach entrance. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Legion movie
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28, 5610 College Road, will host a free showing of “News of the World” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Food and drinks are available for purchase. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories. A project called “Key West Diary” is accepting submissions that may be adapted into short plays read by local actors. To be considered, send stories of no more than 1,000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
• Library storytime
The Key West Library will offer an early literacy storytime program for children each Friday morning at 11 a.m. The program features interactive stories, songs, rhymes and crafts. Expecting parents and siblings are welcomed. For information, call 305-292-3595. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. Hours are flexible; the museum is open daily except Wednesday. For information, call 305-294-9501 or email info@oirf.org.
• Blue Star Museums program
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will participate in the Blue Star Museums program which offers free admission through Monday, Sept. 6, to those currently serving in the U.S. military and up to five family members. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.