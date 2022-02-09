• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Feb.9, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Call to artists
Artists are sought for the Schooner Wharf Open Air Art & Music Affair scheduled for Saturday, March 6. Open to artists of all mediums. For information, visit http://www.schoonerwharf.com/19artaffair.htm. For applications or questions, e-mail swartaffair@yahoo.com, or call Capt. Carl at 305-304-2275.
• Author talk
Books & Books will host poet Emily Schulten reading and discussing her new book “The Way a Wound Becomes a Scar.” The event will be held at the Studio of Key West’s rooftop terrace on Thursday, Feb. 10. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. This is a free, in-person event taking place outdoors. Seating is limited. For guaranteed seating, pre-register at https://booksandbookskw.com/events/schulten/. TSKW is located at 533 Eaton St.
• Polar Plunge
Samuel’s House will host the Southernmost Conch Republic Polar Plunge at the crack o’noon on Sunday, Feb. 13. The $30 participation fee includes an event T-shirt and mini Conch Republic flag. For registration, visit http://weblink.donorperfect.com/SamuelsHouseConch Republic, call 305-296-0240, or email tara.salinas@samuelshouse.org.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 14, to benefit The Studios of Key West.
• Fabric sale
A local non-profit organization which promotes the quilting arts and donates to local charities is having a fabric sale, including many types of sewing notions, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11-12, 714 Sawyer Drive, Cudjoe Key.
• Garden tours
The Key West Garden Club will host a tour of seven gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25 and 26. All gardens are within five minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each garden with plant information. Tickets are $25 in advance through http://www.keywestgardenclub.com or $30 on days of the tour at each garden. The tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Scholarships available
Graduating seniors can apply for scholarships through the can apply online at http://www.KeyWestChamber.org/scholarships.html. For information, call Robert Goltz, 305-294-2587.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.