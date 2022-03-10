• Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at Boondock’s, 27207 Overseas Highway on Ramrod Key. The meeting is open to the public. To RSVP, call Kim at 312-972-9902.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 10. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Orchid Fair
The Key West Orchid Society Fair will host an orchid fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Admission and parking is free. For information, visit http://www.keywestorchidsociety.org or call 305-619-8304.
• Artist studio tours
The Studios of Key West are offering tours of the creative corners and hidden art spaces of Old Town from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 12. Advance tickets are available at http://www.tskw.org. Tickets will also be available at 813 Emma St. or 1616 Catherine St. on the day of the tour.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Space talk
NASA Solar System Ambassador Kevin Gallagher will give an illustrated talk about the new James Webb Space Telescope at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the Key West Library Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. The event is free and open to the public.
• Baseball players wanted
Adult baseball players are sought for a tournament to be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 19, at Rex Weech Field, 1200 Glynn Archer Drive. A game will be played between the Key West Conchs and the Key West All Stars. For information, call Ron Russo at 305-509-2324.
• Sales benefit
The Lilly Pulitzer shop, 600 Front St., will donate 10% of all sales to A Positive Step of Monroe County from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 19. The event will help fund the organization’s Idle Hands Summer Youth Employment program. For information about APSMC and its various community support programs, contact Billy Davis at apsmccrp@aol.com or visit http://www.apsmc.org. For information about the fundraiser, contact Mark Rotella at mrotella@lillypulitzer.com.
• Auction items wanted
Literacy Volunteers of America is seeking silent auction donations for its Benihana Celebrity Chef Cook-Off event on Wednesday, March 30. To donate, call or text 305-304-0578, stop by Literacy Volunteers at 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org
• Scholarships available
Graduating seniors can apply for scholarships through the Key West Chamber of Commerce Foundation. Students interested in applying for any scholarship can apply online at http://www.KeyWestChamber.org/scholarships.html. For information, call Robert Goltz at 305-294-2587.