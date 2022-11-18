The Fabulous Fashionistas, a fashion show fundraiser for Sister Season, will be held Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St. The event will feature creations from local designers. For tickets, visit https://thekeywesttheater.com/e/?event=45578
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 19, at 5210 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http//www.keywest.garden. There are 124 species of native plants available including Cuban palms, tomato and pepper plants.
• Lighting of the Harbor Walk
The 2022 Key West Bight before Christmas Holiday Celebration will have its official lighting of the Harbor Walk of Lights on Thanksgiving eve, Wednesday, Nov. 23. Holiday music starts at 5 p.m. with the lighting at 6. The Fishing Buoy Christmas Tree at Greene and Elizabeth St. will give the best view of the festivities at the Historic Seaport. For information visit http://www.KeyWestChristmas.org.
The Key West Garden Club will hold its annual Fall Plant Sale at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 18-19. There will be a large selection of ornamental and native plants for sale, including sun, shade and drought resistant varieties.
• Open House
The GLEE Key West Community Garden, 1401 Seminary St., will host a community-wide pen house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, for those interested in seeing or learning about growing and harvesting healthy organic food.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club is holding a free car show from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway. For information, call Lance Stehman, 305-797-6782, or visit http://www.floridakeyssouthernostcarclub.com.
• Orchid Society
The Key West Orchid Society will meet at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Orchids will be available for sale and raffle, and a program on orchid culture, door prize, memberships and more are offered. The event is open to the public. For information, visit http://www.keywestorchidsociety.org, Facebook, or call 305-619-8304.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Typewriter Type-In
The Key West Library will host the first Florida Keys Typewriter Type-In from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. The Type-In will give participants an opportunity to see and experience typewriters and encourage others who may have their own typewriters that they would like to share. There will be a good number of typewriters — both manual and electric — that can be tried, with older and more fragile typewriters on display. The library is located at 700 Fleming St. For information, call 305-292-3595.