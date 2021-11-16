• Bridge players wanted
The Conch Duplicate Bridge Club is looking for new members. The group meets at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday. Intro to Duplicate Bridge lessons and/or a special beginner’s game will be offered if enough interest is shown. For information, call or text Beth Howe at 814-779-2489.
• Restaurant card
The Key West Woman’s Club is offering its new restaurant and theater card, with over 30 restaurants listed, each offering a two-for-one entree deal. Also taking part are local theaters, including the Red Barn, Waterfront, Key West Theater and The Studios of Key West, all offering discounts. The proceeds of all sales of the $100 card benefit local charities. For information and purchase locations, call Stacie Gleason at 443-994-1841 or Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091.
• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 20. For information call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail or call Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Waterfront bazaar
The Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 26, at Truman Waterfront. The event replaces the normal Farmers Market due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Shoppers can expect creative gift ideas. For information visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or call 305-731-3385.
• ‘Messiah’ performance
Händel’s “Messiah” will be presented at the Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton Sr. at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Interested singers should contact James Cutty at 248-249-7341 for more information. Music will be provided. Those who wish to participate in the all-in-one-day event should arrive for Sunday’s 2 to 4:30 p.m. rehearsal by 1:45 p.m.
• Free Sailing Classes
Key West Community Sailing Center, 905 Palm Ave., will offer free sailing lessons Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday classes are for women; Sunday classes are open to both men and women. Participants are asked to arrive at 9:45 a.m. For information call Ben, 314-349-9929 or visit http:// www.keywestsailingcenter.org.
• Lunch volunteers wanted
The Inez Martin Child Development Center needs to help to plate the daily hot lunches, prepare the cereal bowls for the following day’s breakfast and clean up afterward. Each shift is approximately 90 minutes. Email Christine.Patterson@WesleyHouse.org for information and to schedule a shift.