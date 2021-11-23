• Waterfront bazaar
The Black Friday Shopping Extravaganza will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Truman Waterfront. The event replaces the normal Farmers Market due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Shoppers can expect fine art and crafts and other creative gift ideas. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or call 305-731-3385.
• Mentors wanted
Monroe County Education Foundation’s program, Take Stock in Children, is actively recruiting mentors for current and incoming scholars. For information, call 305-293-1546, email TakeStock@MonroeCountyEdFound.com, or visit http://www.monroecountyedfound.com.
• Auction items wanted
Silent auction items are sought for the A Positive Step of Monroe County 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run – the PJ Edition – to be held Saturday, Dec. 18, starting and ending at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. To donate, contact Billy Davis at 305-304-1969 or apsmccrp@aol.com. For information, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5k.
• ‘Messiah’ performance
Händel’s “Messiah” will be presented at the Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St. at 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Interested singers should contact James Cutty at 248-249-7341 for information. Music will be provided. Those who wish to participate in the all-in-one-day event should arrive for Sunday’s 2 to 4:30 p.m. rehearsal by 1:45 p.m.
• Lighted boat parade
The Schooner Wharf Bar/Absolut Vodka Lighted Boat Parade will set sail at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. Boats of all sizes are eligible to enter. Entry forms are available at Schooner Wharf, 202 William St., or at http:/wwwschoonerwharf.com. Entries received by Monday, Nov. 22, will have fees waived. A captains’ meeting will be held at 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, on the upper deck of Schooner Wharf. For information, call Evalena or Sheree at 305-292-9520.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Mallory Square. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Holiday bike ride
Wesley House will host a Belighted Bike Ride and Holiday Village on Friday, Dec. 3 at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The Village will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. and the bike ride will leave at 8 p.m. Adult bike ride tickets are $10; children 5 and older are $5. For tickets and information, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/bike ride. The amphitheater is located at 35 E. Quay Road in the Truman Waterfront Park.
• Preservation awards
The Historic Florida Keys Foundation is accepting applications for its annual Preservation Awards through Friday, Jan. 21. Awards given for the categories of preservation, rehabilitation, restoration and new construction that maintains the integrity of the historic neighborhood. For information and an application, visit http://www.historicfloridakeys.org or call 305-292-6718 or 305-304-1453.