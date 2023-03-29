• Farmers Market
The Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, in Truman Waterfront Park. For information, visit https://www.facebook.com/kwfarmersmarket or http://www.kwfarmersmarket.com/
• MARC fundraiser
Local restaurants are coming together to participate in Dining out for MARC. Through Saturday, April 1, participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales to MARC, which provides services and support to individuals with developmental disabilities in the community. For a listing of participating restaurants, visit https://marchouse.org/dining-out-for-marc.
• Tropical Gala
A fund-raising gala to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Key West and the Lower Florida Keys will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Truman Little White House, 111 Front St. For reservations, call 305-294-9006, Ext. 5, or visit http://www.habitatlowerkeys.org.
• Donations needed
The City of Key West is turning to the community to help keep the Bahama Village Food Pantry at the Douglass Gym stocked. Donations are accepted, both at the pantry and at City Hall. The food pantry provides free non-perishable food items six days a week to families and individuals in need. It’s open from 1:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
• Cocktail history
The Key West Art & Historical Society is presenting cocktail historian Philip Greene for a night of Hemingway history, storytelling and cocktails from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The event takes place at the Hemingway Rum Distillery, 201 Simonton St. Tickets are $54 per guest and can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/CocktailsInTheStream. KWAHS Members receive a $10 discount. For promo code, email Kim Livingston at klivingston@kwahs.org.
• Dive into Art
The History of Diving Museum is hosting “Dive Into Art & Music” from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 31, under the stars at Safe Harbor Angler House in Islamorada. The Jerry Garcia Foundation donated limited-edition museum quality giclees of his art to the museum. For ticket purchase, visit https://divingmuseum.org/events-calendar. The event will be held, rain or shine.
• Book Sale
The Friends of the Key West Library will hold its monthly book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, in the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Cash or credit cards are accepted. In case of heavy wind or rain, the sale will be postponed. For information, see the library’s Facebook page.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “80 for Brady” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Wesley House benefit
The Wesley House Family Services Black Tie Benefit will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the Grand Ballroom of the Key West Marriott Beachside Hotel, 3841 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Tickets include a welcome champagne cocktail and wine during dinner service. For tickets, visit https:// e.givesmart.com/events/vS5/.