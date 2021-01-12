• Exhibit opening
Key West Art & Historical Society will open its newest exhibition “Sand in his Shoes: The Life and Art of Stephen Avila” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The exhibit will be on display until Sunday, March 7. For information or reservations, call Cori Convertito, 305-295-6616, Ext. 112, email cconvertitofarrar@kwahs.org, or visit http://www.kwahs.org.
• Women’s Club meeting
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will host a Zoom meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14. For information on joining this Zoom meeting, call Nanette Miller, 305-295-9971.
• Inauguration viewing
The Harry S Truman Little White House will be the site of a luncheon for viewing the swearing-in of President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Tickets will be sold as tables of two, four or six and can only be purchased in advance by calling 305-294-9911, Ext. 5. The Little White House is located at 111 Front St.
• Home tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours Friday and Saturday, Jan. 15-16. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets. The number of visitors allowed inside each home will be limited and masks will be required.
• Car wash fundraiser
Students in Keys to be the Change will hold a car wash from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, at VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. For information, call Amy Harper at 305-304-9108.
• Online art class
The Key West Art Center and Gallery will offer an online class with Priscilla Coote from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 21-22. Coote takes students to Bahia Honda State Park via video. Zoom knowledge is required. Call 305-294-1241 or visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com for registration, cost and information.
• Virtual lecture
The Friends of the Key West Library will host a virtual lecture at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. “A Night of Mystery” will be moderated by Lucy Burdette and feature authors Hank Phillippi Ryan, Rhys Bowen, and Julia Spencer-Fleming. The event is free and open to the public. For registration, visit http://www.FriendsOfTheKeysWestLibrary.org or call 305-292-3595.
• Plein air fundraiser
Artists in Paradise Gallery will host a plein air fundraiser from 9 a.m. to sunset on Saturday, Jan. 23, at Bahia Honda State Park, 36850 Overseas Highway, Big Pine Key. Artists can obtain an application and information at the gallery, 221 Key Deer Blvd., Big Pine Key, or call 305-872-1828.
• Torch campaign
Special Olympics is teaming up with Publix Super Markets for its annual Torch Icon Campaign. The event, held until Monday, Jan. 18, unites Publix associates, customers and local communities in an effort to support thousands of Special Olympics athletes and their families. Customers who visit their local Publix can help support their state athletes with a simple donation and will receive more than $10 in coupon savings. For information about the Torch Icon Campaign, visit http://www.specialolympicsflorida.org.