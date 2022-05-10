• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Connection Project reception
The closing reception of the Florida Keys Council of the “Arts Connection Project: A Mosaic of the Keys” will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. On Tuesday, May 10, at the Gato Building. 1100 Simonton St.
• Key Largo homeowners’ meeting
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at the library community room 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom link at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89245122645?pwd=NWgrOGlXLzJhMU0wbzdsaVBRSXJxQT09 Florida State Rep. Jim Mooney will give an update on what took place in Tallahassee this past legislative session. The meeting is open to the public.
• Free concert
The Wake Forest University Chamber Choir will perform a free concert at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 12, featuring both religious and secular music. St. Paul’s is located at 401 Duval St.
• Early Mapping of the Florida Keys
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will host a free presentation 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, at Island Community Church, 82350 Overseas Highway, Islamorada. Guest speaker Brian Schmitt will show an audio-visual presentation on historical discoveries through maps of Florida and the Florida Keys dating back to the 16th century. The presentation is open to the public. For information, call Barbara at 305-393-0940.
• Singers wanted
The Florida Keys SPCA needs singers to take part in the upcoming Aqua Idol season on Tuesdays from May 17 to July 12. For information, call Tiffany at 305-294-4857 or email tiffany@fkspca.org.
• Pride Art Competition
The Key West Business Guild invites all artists to submit a symbol of pride in honor of Key West Pride, June 1-5. All entries will be entered in an art competition and then auctioned to benefit the Guild. The deadline is Friday, May 20. For information, call Dorian at 305-731-3446, or email dpattonevo@gmail.com.
• Book Club in a Bag
The Monroe County Public Library has announced its new Book Club in a Bag collection. The free service allows local book clubs to conveniently borrow multiple copies of book club titles for their members. Each Book Club in a Bag includes 10 copies of a book club title and a list of discussion questions. Bags will loan for six weeks and will be returned to the circulation desk at one of the library’s five locations throughout the Keys. For a list of available titles, search “Book Club in a Bag” in the library catalog at http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Hemingway street fair
The Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair is scheduled to take place on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 23. Sponsors and vendors for food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to make applications to Mary at 305–304-0578. The street fair benefits Literacy Volunteers of America — Monroe County, Inc.