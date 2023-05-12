The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., with a crew of artists led by Chantal Pavageaux, invites the public to be a part of the “The Conch Ship” a one-of-a-kind art event, where TSKW will attempt the impossible — capturing the island’s state of mind in under a week as a live art performance event. The whole island is invited to participate, and there are a number of ways to get involved in the weeklong series of events. For project details, visit https://tskw.org/conch-ship-a-community-powered-art-event/.
• Outdoor movie
The Key West Public Library and Tropic Cinema will present a free screening of “Footloose” on Saturday, May 13, about 30 minutes after sunset in the 400 block of Eaton Street. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs.
• Fringe auditions
The Fringe Theater is calling all actors, used-to-be actors and wanna-be actors to spring auditions at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14 at the Armory, 600 White St. Have a 1-2 minute monologue memorized, or not, and sing 16 bars a cappella, if you want to, or grab your phone and video it and email it to info@fringetheater.org or text it to 305-731-0581. If the file is too big, send it free via http://www.wetransfer.com
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Sunset jazz
The Key West High School Jazz Band will be performing two sets at the Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square from 6:15 to 7 p.m. and 7:15 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. The event is free and open to the public.
• Bicentennial party
The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners will host a sunset bicentennial celebration on the Old Seven-Mile Bridge on Friday, May 19, from 6 p.m. to sunset. The event, with music and food, is open and free to the public. There will be free parking with Pigeon Key’s trolley available from the City of Marathon 7 Mile Bridge Marina (the old Salty’s) and Monroe County Transit from 33rd Street Stanley Switlik school parking area. There will be no parking available at the bridge. The unofficial after-party will take place at Marathon’s Overseas Pub and Grill, 3574 Overseas Highway, following sunset. For information, visit http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/flkeys200.
• Skate night
The Southernmost Hockey Club will host a Skate Night from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Bertha Street Skate Rink. All ages are welcome to bring skates and take part in the free community family event. For information, email keywesthockey@gmail.com