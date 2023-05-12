• The Studios of Key West

The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St., with a crew of artists led by Chantal Pavageaux, invites the public to be a part of the “The Conch Ship” a one-of-a-kind art event, where TSKW will attempt the impossible — capturing the island’s state of mind in under a week as a live art performance event. The whole island is invited to participate, and there are a number of ways to get involved in the weeklong series of events. For project details, visit https://tskw.org/conch-ship-a-community-powered-art-event/.