A party to honor poet Elizabeth Bishop (1911-1979) will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Gardens Hotel, 526 Angela St., with poetry and prose readings for the U.S. Poet Laureate. For information, call 518-423-8663 or email malcolmrw2013@hotmail.com.
• Cupid yard signs
Support Wesley House with the purchase of Cupid yard signs; one for $35 or a pack of five for $150. Visit http://www.WesleyHouse.org/ValentinesGala. to purchase, and pick up signs at Wesley House Family Services, 1304 Truman Ave.
• Party in the Park
A celebration of the Parrothead lifestyle will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Farmers Market at the Truman Waterfront, prior to the Jimmy Buffett concert. Participants are encouraged to make it awesome with pop-up tents, lawn chairs and blankets, decorations, games and costumes. Awards and prizes will be given for the best setups. Just a few park rules pertain: no staking, no driving in the grass and no grills and, due to space constraints, no ‘tailgating’ from vehicles and no RVs are permitted in the city parking lots. Guests will not be able to hear the concert from the park and the event lawn and Farmers Market will close at 7 p.m.
• Valentine’s Day Gala
Wesley House’s annual fundraiser will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. The event will feature dinner, dancing and a silent auction. The theme is “Bridgerton” Cupids. For tickets and information, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/ValentinesGala/
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Adult crafting
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers crafting for adults from 10 a.m. to noon each Wednesday. Materials will be supplied.
• KWAHS fundraiser
The Key West Art & Historical Society will host a prohibition themed party fundraiser dinner at the A1A Speakeasy, aka Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd., from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17. Guests will enjoy an open bar and dine on a surf n’ turf catered dinner, and relax in the Rumrunners Cigar Lounge with hand rolled cigars and rums. Swinging jazz music will be provided throughout the evening by Skipper’s Key West Jazz Band. For tickets, visit http://www.kwahs.org/up-coming events.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, to benefit Sister Season.
• Quilt show
The Paradise Quilters Guild will host a ”Piecing in Paradise” quilt show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19, at Sugarloaf School, 255 Crane Blvd. More than 100 bed and art quilts will be on display, with raffles, door prizes, vendors, demos, quilts, crafted items, supplies and fabrics for sale. For information call Jana at 516-457-5143.