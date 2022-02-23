• Free tax preparation
The United Way of Collier and the Keys is prepared to help community members with their income tax preparation. UWCK’s VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) Program is a way for individuals making less than $66,000 a year to have their federal tax returns filed for free by IRS-certified volunteers. VITA will be conducting virtual tax preparation sessions. For information about VITA, or to register for a virtual session, visit http://www.keysunitedway.org/VITA.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Garden tours
The Key West Garden Club will host tours of seven gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26. All gardens are within five minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each garden with plant information. Tickets are $25 in advance through http://www.keywestgardenclub.com or $30 on days of the tour at each garden. The tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210.
• Yard sale
St. Paul’s Church will host an ABC (attic, boat and closet) yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at 401 Duval St. Sale items include Haitian art, boating supplies, accessories, jewelry, lamps, linens, kitchen and dining wares, small furniture and more. All proceeds will be donated to the South Florida Haiti Project (SFHP).
• Book sale
Friends of the Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St.
• Call to artists
Artists are sought for the Schooner Wharf Open Air Art & Music Affair scheduled for Saturday, March 5. Open to artists of all mediums. For information, visit http://www.schoonerwharf.com/19artaffair.htm. For applications or questions, e-mail swartaffair@yahoo.com, or call Capt. Carl at 305-304-2275.
• Orchid Fair
The Key West Orchid Society Fair will host an orchid fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, March 12-13 at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Admission and parking is free. Featured will be orchid vendors, raffles, member plant sales, sale items, supplies, and orchids voted and judged by the public. For information, visit http://www.keywestorchidsociety.org or call 305-619-8304.
• Auction items wanted
Literacy Volunteers of America is seeking silent auction donations for its Benihana Celebrity Chef Cook-Off event on Wednesday, March 30. To donate call or text 305-304-0578, stop by Literacy Volunteers at 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.