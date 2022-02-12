• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• Authors’ talks
Mystery authors Lucy Burdette and Barbara Ross will discuss their latest novels at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at the Key West Public Library’s Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. Burdette is the author of the Key West Food Critic mysteries and the new suspense novel, “Unsafe Haven.” Ross is the author of the Maine Clambake Mysteries and the new novel, “Jane Darrowfield and the Madwoman Next Door.” The event is free and open to the public. Seating is limited. For information, visit http://www.keyslibraries.org.
• Marine scholarship
United Way of Collier and the Florida Keys is offering a Marine Science Educational Advancement Scholarship for Monroe County residents pursuing marine science related studies. The application period ends Tuesday, Feb. 15. Information about the scholarship and a link to the application can be found at https://www.KeysUnitedWay.org/MSEAS.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Love, Gilda,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, at 750 United St. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events/
• Call to artists
Artists are sought for the Schooner Wharf Open Air Art & Music Affair scheduled for Saturday, March 6. Open to artists of all mediums. For information, visit http://www.schoonerwharf.com/19artaffair.htm. For applications or questions, e-mail swartaffair@yahoo.com, or call Capt. Carl at 305-304-2275.
• Auction items wanted
Literacy Volunteers of America is seeking silent auction donations for its Benihana Celebrity Chef Cook-Off event on Wednesday, March 30. To donate, call or text 305-304-0578, stop by Literacy Volunteers at 2405 N. Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.
• Volunteers wanted
Old Island Restoration Foundation seeks volunteers to conduct home and garden tours at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. For information, call 305-294-9501, or email info@oirf.org
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers plant for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Scholarships available
Graduating seniors can apply for scholarships through the Key West Chamber of Commerce Foundation online at http://www.KeyWestChamber.org/scholarships.html. For questions, call Robert Goltz at 305-294-2587.
• Life celebration
A Celebration of Life of Vernon Davis, the performer known as DJ Diva Vogue, will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Sidebar, 504 Angela St.