• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Elvis” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Drag Bingo
“We Won’t Go Back,” a group supporting the rights of women, LGBTQIA and trans persons, will hold a fundraising Drag Bingo event hosted by Qmitch from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 22&Co., 504 Angela St. Proceeds will fund the “We Won’t Go Back” human rights march on Sunday, Aug. 21.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 14, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15, to benefit the Key West Art & Historical Society.
• Library tech tutoring
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering one-on-one tech tutoring on patrons’ own devices. The service is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. For information and to reserve a spot, call 305-292-3595.
• Dinghy Beach meeting
The Friends of Dinghy Beach will hold a meeting in the City Hall lobby, 1300 White St., from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16. For information, email milliemilliegooddog@gmail.com.
• Happy Hour with Historian
The Key West Art & Historical Society will partner with Comedy Key West to offer a series of historical lectures by Cori Convertito. At 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, the subject will be “A Man is Known by his Works: The Life & Art of Winslow Homer.” For tickets and information, visithttps://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events.
• Oldest House tours
Tours are offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Oldest House Museum, 322 Duval St. The house offers a look at the life of early settlers and the history of the Watlingon/Johnson families. For information, visit http://www.oirf.org or call 305-294-9501.
• Big Pine bocce
The Big Pine Bocce League (BPBL) will host its summer season at the Big Pine Park, 31009 Atlantis Dr., at the end of Sands Road. The league will be on the courts Tuesday, through Thursday. Sign-ups for the season will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Big Pine Moose Lodge, 3681 Wilder Road. For information, email kimannlivingston@gmail.com.
• Leadership Monroe County
Leadership Monroe County, an educational, nonpartisan, non-profit community organization that brings together existing and emerging leaders to build constructive alliances in the Florida Keys, welcomes applicants for the upcoming Class XXX, which will launch in October and run through April, 2023. Deadline to apply is August 19. Call 305-394-3804 or visit http://www.leadershipmonroecounty.org for information and to download an application.