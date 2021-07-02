• Outdoor screening
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St., will offer a free outdoor screening of “Summer of Soul” at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 2. The documentary recounts the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which celebrated African American music and culture. Those attending should bring chairs. The Tropic’s indoor theater will also be open for those wishing to buy tickets for an air-conditioned experience.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event which will offer cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Fourth of July party
The Rotary Club of Key West will host a Patriot Party on July 4, starting at 4 p.m. at the Edward B. Knight Pier at White Street. The event will feature food and music with fireworks at 9 p.m. Tickets are available for the catered VIP dinner at http://keystix.com. All proceeds benefit the Club’s scholarship fund.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7, at Whitehead and Petronia streets. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Summer Camp
Reef Relief has opened registration for its nine-week Coral Camp, with sessions through Friday, Aug. 6. Campers ages 6-12 will experience hands-on-learning, interactive games and outdoor activities, with marine science lessons and snorkeling in different local ecosystems. For registration forms, visit https://www.reefrelief.org/coral-camp-2021/. Email the form to reefrelief@gmail.com or fax to 305-293-9515.
• Royalty wanted
Participants are sought for the royal campaign of king and queen of Fantasy Fest 2021. A candidates meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St. For information, contact Chris Elwell at 305-481-1790 or email christopher@keysfurniture.com.
• Summer toy drive
Wesley House will hold a Mingle & Jingle Summer Toy Drive from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Funky Rooster, 713 Caroline St. Those attending are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and enjoy drink discounts and a raffle. Out-of-towners who would like to support the drive may purchase a toy from Wesley House’s Holiday Helpers list at http://www.Amazon.com list and have it shipped directly to Wesley House.
• Blue Star Museums program
The Key West Botanical Garden Society, 5210 College Road, will participate in the Blue Star Museums program, which offers free admission through Monday, Sept. 6, to those currently serving in the U.S. military and up to five family members. For information, visit http://www.keywest.garden or call 305-296-1504.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds.