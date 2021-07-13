• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, July 13. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 15. For information, visit www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Vendors wanted
Local and regional sponsors and vendors of food, drink, arts and crafts are encouraged to apply for Literacy Volunteers of America’s Hemingway Days Caribbean Street Fair. The event is held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 24. For information, call or text Mary at 305–304-0578.
• Summer toy drive
Wesley House will hold a Mingle & Jingle Summer Toy Drive from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Funky Rooster, 713 Caroline St. Those attending are asked to bring an unwrapped toy and enjoy drink discounts and a raffle. Out-of-towners who would like to support the drive may purchase a toy from Wesley House’s Holiday Helpers list at http://www.amazon.com list and have it shipped directly to Wesley House.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and close at 7 p.m., or when capacity is reached. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Tree donations sought
The Key West Art & Historical Society, in partnership with Monroe County Project Management, is seeking funds for trees to enhance the Parade Grounds at Fort East Martello, 3501 S. Roosevelt Blvd. The long-term goal of the project is to reduce flooding caused by sea level rise and to preserve the Civil War-era fortification. To donate, visit http://www.kwahs.org/paradegrounds.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. All survivors of every gender identity, ethnicity, sexual orientation, religion and background are served. For information, call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Art work to benefit wildlife
Original design mugs and tote bags featuring turtle artwork donated by Lower Keys artist Gabrielle Wilson are now available on the Florida Keys Wildlife Society online store. For information about the society’s work, the artist and for access to the store, visit http://www.floridakeyswildlifesociety.org.
• Castaways seek members
The Southernmost Coconut Castaways members volunteer at local events, support charitable causes and promote Trop Rock music. For information or to join, visit http://www.southernmostcoconut castaways.com.