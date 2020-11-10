• Royal positions available
The Conch Republic Foster Children’s Fund is offering the opportunity to claim a position in the Conch Republic Family. Any serious or silly rank or position is acceptable, except King, held forever by Mel Fisher. Candidates raise money for the Children’s Fund by asking friends and family to help buy royal positions. The campaign for Royal Titles will run through Friday, Nov. 27. To register online, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org. Applications are also available by contacting Sharon Hirsch at 305-809-5000 ext. 228 or by email at sharon.hirsch@wesleyhouse.org.
• Solar meeting
The Lower Keys League of Women Voters will host an informational Zoom meeting regarding solar technology and applications at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 16. For instructions to join the meeting, call Anne Barnett at 305-395-1910, or visit the League’s Facebook page.
• Guild gift card drive
The Key West Business Guild has adapted its annual fundraiser for Samuel’s House and Wesley House from a toy drive to a request for food and gift cards for safety during the pandemic. Cards can be dropped off or mailed to the Guild’s Visitors’ Center, 808 Duval St. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until Friday, Dec. 4.
• Plant sale
Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native plants for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 21 and at any time by appointment made at www.nursery@keywest.garden. Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Call to artists
The Anne McKee Artists Fund of the Florida Keys, Inc. has announced a call to artists to submit entries for the 2021 Fine Art Auction, to be held online Thursday, Feb. 4 through Wednesday, Feb. 17. The submission period closes at midnight, Sunday, Nov. 15. Information and applications are available and can be submitted online, with accompanying photos, at http://www.mckeefund.org.
• Children’s auditions
The Waterfront Playhouse, 407 Wall St., will hold singing and movement auditions for a production of the musical “Matilda” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15. Needed are nine children ages 7 through 13. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Feb. 1, and performances will take place Wednesday, March 3, through Saturday, March 20. For information, call 305-294-5015.
• Film Festival opening
The Key West Film Festival has announced its opening night film, to be screened on Wednesday, Nov. 18, will be Albert Maysles’ “Gimme Shelter,” on the 50th Anniversary of the release of the film about the Rolling Stones. The film will be shown outdoors at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater, operating at 25% capacity to allow for room for social distancing.
• Volunteers needed
Old Island Restoration Foundation is seeking docents for its socially-distanced home tours which will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 29. Additional tours will be held January through March. For information or volunteer, call 305-296-9501, email info@oirf.org or visit http://www.oirf.