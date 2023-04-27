The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids 6 and older can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, April 27. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Hoppy Hour
The Florida Keys Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals will hold a Hoppy Hour fundraiser from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30, at Salty Frog’s, 407 Front St. The dog-friendly event will feature raffles, drink specials and live music.
• Community meetings
The City of Key West’s Manager’s Office and Code Compliance Department are convening three community meetings for the amending of the Sound Control Ordinance. The meetings will be held in the Commission Chambers of City Hall, 1300 White St. At 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 3, residents’ concerns will be discussed; at 10 a.m. Monday, May 15, business owners’ concerns will be addressed; and at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 24, the concerns of both residents and business owners will be the topic.
• National Day of Prayer
Interfaith Ministerial Alliance President Rev. Denise McLeod, area clergy and city officials will observe the National Day of Prayer at 9 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at City Hall, 1300 White St. Chaplain Robert Spivey, of Naval Air Station Key West, will give the opening address.
• Youth Program
The Queer Keys Youth Program is a weekly meet-up for LGBTQIA+ youth ages 12-18. The Youth Program builds community by providing a safe and affirming space for participants every Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the Old Stone Coffee House space provided by the United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St.
• Hurricane Awareness Tour
The NOAA Hurricane Awareness Tour will come to the Marathon airport, 9400 Overseas Highway, on Friday, May 5. The public can meet hurricane experts, scientists and crew members and tour the U.S. Air Force Reserve WC-130J Hurricane Hunter aircraft from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.
• Poker Classic
May Sands Montessori School will hold a Texas Hold ‘em tournament fundraiser from 6:30 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at VFW Post 3911, 2200 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Play begins at 7 p.m. and $50 donation gets 2500 in chips. Register at http://www.maysandsmontessori.com/fundraising. For information, call 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Studio lecture
The Studios of Key West will host Ed DeMore and “The Changing World Order: The Global Economic Impact of the Russian Ukraine War & the China-US Response,” a free presentation and discussion at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9. Curious news followers are invited to watch the recording and discuss the nuances of this timely event. Reservations are requested at https://tskw.org/the-changing-world-order/.
• VFW fishing tournament
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3911 will host its annual fishing tournament Friday through Sunday, June 16-18, to raise funds to aid area vets and active duty personnel. Sponsorships are available at different levels and donations of goods and services are also sought. For information, call Wayne Russano at 770-630-3570; Pete Thomas at 610-304-2392 or email vfw3911@ yahoo.com.