• Egg Roll
The Key West Harry S Truman Foundation will host an Easter Egg Roll from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 9, on lawn of the Little White House, 111 Front St. Kids will also enjoy arts and crafts activities, refreshments, a hunt for children younger than 4 and the opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call Brooke Atwell at 305-294-9911 or email Brooke.Atwell@historictours.com.
• Easter egg hunt
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 9 at the Big Coppitt Fire Station, 28 Emerald Drive. The Easter Bunny will be on-site for pictures after hiding 6,000 eggs and one “special” golden egg for kids to find. There will also be an area designated for small children. For information, call 305-289-6005 or email moeller-mary@monroecounty-fl.gov.
• Blessing of the Animals
Unity of the Keys Spiritual Center will be holding a Blessing of the Animals at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 9, in the Peace Garden at 1011 Virginia St. Well-behaved, crated or leashed animal companions may be presented for a blessing and treats. Names and/or pictures may also be presented or emailed to church@unityofthekeys.org to be included in this morning of honoring a connection with all life.
• Migration Mania
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will host its Migration Mania fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at 5210 College Road. The day will feature an egg hunt, games, crafts, face painting and more. The event is free for members, adults and children younger than 3, and $5 for children 3 and older. There is a maximum charge of $10 per family. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden
• Animal Farm Easter celebration
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will host an Easter Open House from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The free event will feature the Easter bunny, local musicians and lots of animals. There is no egg hunt, but each child will receive a gift bag.
• Ukraine fundraiser
Vinos on Duval will host a wine and cheese-tasting fundraiser from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, to raise money for the World Central Kitchen, which feeds Ukrainian refugees. The suggested donation is $15. Vinos is located at 810 Duval St.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, April 12, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Spring concert
The Key West Community Orchestra will present “A Joyous Spring Concert “ at the Key West Garden Club, 1100 Atlantic Blvd., from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13. The $20 tickets are available only online at http://www.keywestgardenclub.com/club/garden-concert
• Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14, at Boondock’s, 27207 Overseas Highway on Ramrod Key. The meeting is open to the public. Toiletries will be collected for the Domestic Abuse Shelter. To RSVP, call Kim at 312-972-9902.