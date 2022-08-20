• Plant sale
The nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden
The nursery at the Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden will hold a plant sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 5219 College Road. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden
The KWHS marching band is holding its annual Tag Day fundraiser from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to p.m. at both Fausto’s and both Publix locations. Band members will be performing at all four stores, and money earned will be used to offset the cost of uniforms, instruments and competition travel. Donations can be made with cash or credit card, or by donation http://www.KWHSBand.com.
“We Won’t Go Back,” a group supporting the rights of women, LGBTQIA and trans persons, will hold a gathering and march from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at Nelson English Park, 300 Catherine St. The march will end at Truman Waterfront Park. For information, email kjpareizs@gmail.com
Friends of the Key West African Memorial will host a Community Observance of the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, at 1100 Atlantic Blvd, next to Fort West Martello. For information, call Arida Wright at 305-766-4922.
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
Singers are needed for the coming season of Keys Coral Arts. Rehearsals will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Grace Lutheran Church, 2713 Flagler Ave. Membership is open to singers older than 16. For information, contact Tim Peterson at 561-445-1709 or keyschoralarts@gmail.com.
Florida Keys Healthy Start Coalition is helping new parents prepare with virtual classes held with an expert and other families. Breastfeeding class will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, and childbirth class on Sunday, Sept. 18. Register at https://www.keyshealthystart.org/educational-classes-registration or call 305-293-8424.
Professionals from charitable organizations across the Keys will convene from 1 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13, for Florida Keys Non-profit Day at the Marathon Community Theatre, 5101 Overseas Highway. The event is free to paid staff and volunteers of nonprofit organizations, students and community members interested in nonprofit service. To register, visit http://www.cffk.org/nonprofitday
A Positive Step’s 5K Rudolph Red Nose Run will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, starting and ending at the Southernmost Beach Café, 1405 Duval St. Pre-race packet pickup is 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at the same location. For information, online registration or to download a snail-mail registration form, visit https://www.apsmc.org/annual-5
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.