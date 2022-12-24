• Home tours
Old Island’s Restoration Foundation will host home tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 28-29. Tickets are available at http://www.oirf.org or at the Old Island Museum Store, 322 Duval St.
• Historic lecture sail
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer a lecture on “Conch Cuisine & Culture,” by Key West Food Tours owner Analise Andrews aboard the sailing vessel Argo Narvis from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. For reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. The cost is $75 for KWAHS members, $90 for non-members.
• Wounded Warriors ride
Wounded Warrior Bicycle Riders will arrive at 8 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10211, 102255 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. All are invited to welcome the combat wounded veterans as they begin their bike riding journey to Key West.
• Volunteers sought for honor
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the efforts of the community’s volunteers. Every 501(c)(3) charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate one volunteer to be honored. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung. More than 1,500 volunteers have been recognized since the event was started 22 years ago. For information, call 305-292-1502.
• Writers, poets scholarships
The Key West Literary Seminar has announced a limited number of full scholarships for local Monroe County poets and writers in its Writers’ Workshop Program to be held from Jan. 10-14. Full course descriptions and complete details on how to apply for any workshop can be found at http://www.kwls.org/writers_workshops. For information about the local scholarships, contact kschumann@kwls.org.
• Free compost
Monroe County and Monroe County’s yard waste contractor will offer free compost (nutrient-rich black dirt) to the residents of unincorporated Monroe County and the cities of Marathon, Key Colony Beach, Islamorada and Layton at the county’s three transfer stations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 17. Residents can fill one 32-gallon trash can or six 5-gallon buckets with compost. Proof of residency is required in the form of a driver’s license, utility bill, tax bill, etc. Residents are limited to one pick-up per household, and need to bring a shovel and containers. The transfer stations are at Cudjoe Key, Mile Marker 21.5, Blimp Road; Long Key, Mile Marker 68; and Key Largo, 1100 County Road 905.
• Essay contest
The Key West Harry S Truman Foundation has announced an essay competition for Monroe County high school students, to be held in conjunction with the Foundation’s annual Presidential Families Weekend forum. Deadline for submissions is Sunday, Jan. 15. To be eligible, students must live within Monroe County, be a high school student, and have performed community service work within the last two years. To request essay guidelines, email Rachel.Katzenberger@kwtrumanfoundation.org.