• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Summer reading program
The Monroe County Public Library Summer Reading program will be held on Saturdays, with virtual programs and videos, Highlights Bingo, “Take and Make” crafts and animal-themed story times. This program is free and open to the public. While some summer programming is virtual, all county libraries are open to the public Monday through Saturday. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org or contact your local branch for information and to pick up reading logs. The event schedule can be found at https://keyslibraries.org/summer-reading-2021-june-1-july-12.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event which will offer cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Legion post reopening
American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St., will be open on Fridays and Saturdays with silent auctions, raffles and music. For information, call Nancy at 703-626-0600.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, July 3, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Key West memories sought
The Studios of Key West is looking for shared Key West anecdotes or memories. A project called “Key West Diary” is accepting submissions which may be adapted into short plays read by local actors To be considered, send stories of no more than 1000 words in length to keywestdiary@gmail.com.
• Drinking Liberally
The Southernmost Drinking Liberally group will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler. Those attending are asked to wear a mask if unvaccinated. This is an informal, inclusive group giving like-minded, left-leaning individuals a place to talk politics.
• Fourth of July party
The Rotary Club of Key West will host a Patriot Party on July 4, starting at 4 p.m. at the Edward Knight Pier at White Street. The event will feature food and music with fireworks at 9 p.m. Tickets are available for the catered VIP dinner at http://keystix.com. All proceeds benefit the Club’s scholarship fund.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo to benefit MARCC House at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 28.
• Support services
Christina’s Courage offers support and advocacy to survivors of sexual violence, confidentially and free-of-charge. For information call Christine at 305-916-0673 or email cdepre@fcasv.org.