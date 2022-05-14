• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. and close at 6:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.
• FKSPCA volunteers needed
The FKSPCA will be preparing for the hurricane season by training volunteers and staff to care for the animals housed in the facility and for those interested in becoming a foster family, email foster@fkspca.org in Key West or tara@fkspca.org.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• Singers wanted
The Florida Keys SPCA needs singers to take part in the upcoming Aqua Idol season on Tuesdays from May 17 to July 12. For information, call Tiffany at 305-294-4857 or email tiffany@fkspca.org.
• Pride Art Competition
The Key West Business Guild invites all artists to submit a symbol of pride in honor of Key West Pride, June 1-5. All entries will be entered in an art competition and then auctioned to benefit the Guild. The deadline is Friday, May 20. For information, call Dorian at 305-731-3446, or email dpattonevo@gmail.com.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570/
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org. Donations to maintain the most decorated ship in Coast Guard history can be made by visiting http://www. uscgcingham.org/donate or mailed to Ingham Museum, P.O. Box 186, Key West, FL 33041.
• Art proposals sought
The Studios of Key West is accepting proposals for workshops and exhibitions in a range of media for artists from beginners to professionals. With four distinct gallery spaces, The Studios has an array of options for artists looking to showcase their work. Deadline to propose a workshop is Wednesday, June 15. Visit http://www.tskw.org/submit-a-proposal.
• Marathon volunteers wanted
Volunteer tutors are needed in Marathon for the Literacy Volunteers English as a Second Language (ESL) program. Volunteers are requested to donate two hours per week to help an adult in the community increase English skills. For information, call or text Maria Triana at 305-393-6064