• Legion movie
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28, 5610 College Road, will host a free showing of “News of the World” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Food and drinks are available for purchase. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Vaccine opportunity
The City of Key West and the Florida Health Department in Monroe County are hosting a COVID-19 vaccination event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at City Hall, 1300 White St.
• Happy hour plogging
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Simonton Beach. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Float designers wanted
Designers and builders are sought for the annual Smallest parade in the universe, which will step off on Saturday, Oct. 23, at The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. Entries 18 inches wide, deep and tall will travel down a replica of Duval Street. For a parade application, visit http://www. thesmallestparade intheuniverse.com, contact Becki @ MARC 305-294-9526, Ext. 25, or email info@thesmallestparadeinthe universe.com.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• SPCA fundraiser
The Key West Cocktail Cruise is hosting an all-inclusive sunset cruise to benefit the animals of the Florida Keys SPCA from 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 24. This sail includes unlimited beer, wine, specialty cocktails, Jell-O shots, snacks, music and dancing. For reservations, visit https://checkout.xola.com/index.html. For information, contact Amina at Amina@fkspca.org or call 305-294-4857.
• Reef Fest
A celebration of marine conservation will be held Thursday to Sunday, Oct. 14 to 17, at the Reef Campus, 98300 Overseas Highway, Key Largo. The event will have diving, snorkeling, kayaking, ocean-themed seminars, educational programs and social events. Most events are free, but pre-registration is requested. For registration, visit https://www.reef.org/reeffest/registration.
• Women’s Equality Day
The Key West NOW chapter will host a screening of “Middle of Nowhere” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26, at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. The event will mark the 101st anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment. Tickets are available at http://www.tropiccinema. com. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail.com.
• Lionfish Derby planned
The Florida Keys Lionfish Derby and Festival will be held Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 9-12, at the Postcard Inn Beach Resort and Marina, 84001 Overseas Highway in Islamorada. The family-friendly event will feature two days of lionfish hunting with teams of two to four divers, lionfish tastings, educational demonstrations, games, interactive booths from environmentally-minded vendors and live music. For information, visit https://www.reef.org/events/florida-keys-lionfish-derby-and-festival.