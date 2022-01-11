• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 11, at the Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome. For information, call 305-295-7501.
• Marathon Veterans Affairs
Monroe County Veterans Affairs will open the Marathon satellite office on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and the second Wednesday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Public Library Marathon Branch, 3490 Overseas Highway, Marathon. Appointments are recommended but not required. Call 305-295-5150 to make an appointment.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Lower Keys Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club’s January luncheon and meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Boondocks Grille, 27205 Overseas Highway, on Ramrod Key. Voting for a new slate of officers will take place.
• Nautical Expo
The Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo will be held Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 15-16, at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce, 31020 Overseas Highway, on Big Pine Key. The open-air market is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. Admission and parking are free. For information, visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411.
• Golf tournament
The Rotary Club of Key West will host a golf tournament with a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the Key West Golf Club, 6450 College Road. The $135 entry fee includes two red tees, two Mulligans, putting contest, snacks and beverages on the course and lunch. The event benefits the dental needs of local children. To enter, call 305-294-5232.
• Library speaker
The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present George Cooper as he discusses his “Guide to the Key West Literary Pantheon” at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17. The talk will be outdoors in the Palm Garden at 700 Fleming St. Masks are required and seating is limited. Lectures are free and open to the public, register is required and can obtained at https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/registration.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “Crescendo,” at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at 750 United St. Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Masks are required and attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• Auction items wanted
Literacy Volunteers of America is seeking silent auction donations for its Benihana Celebrity Chef Cook Off event on Wednesday, Jan. 19. To donate call or text 305-304-0578, stop by Literacy Volunteers at 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.