The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present New York Times bestselling author Lisa Unger at 6 p.m. Monday Jan. 23. Unger’s talk will be in the Palm Garden at the library, 700 Fleming St. Lectures are free and open to all, but registration is required by visiting https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/2023-speaker-series/2023/unger Seating is limited.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions. Cones or other illegal blockades will be removed.
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Glass Onion” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Church seeks singers
Key West United Methodist Church, 600 Eaton St., is searching for singers to join the choir for its 11 a.m. Sunday service. Singers can be non-Methodists who love to sing. Rehearsals are held at the church Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. and Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. For information, call Jim Cutty at 248-249-7341.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public
• Impromptu concert
The second concert of Key West Impromptu Classical Concerts’ 51st anniversary season will feature the Lysander Trio at 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Admission is $20 at the door and students are admitted free. For information, including subscriptions and donations, visit http//www.keywestimpromptu.org.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, to benefit Sigsbee Charter School.
• Connections Project
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts provides free 6-by-8 inch blank canvases for Monroe County artists and community members to create art for its annual Connections Project. To receive a canvas, visit https://keysarts.com/artist_connections/Mosaic/Mosaic3.html. Completed canvases can be dropped off at Monroe County branch libraries by Friday, Jan. 27.
• Library Scouts
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.