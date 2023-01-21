• Speaker series

The Friends of the Key West Library’s speaker series will present New York Times bestselling author Lisa Unger at 6 p.m. Monday Jan. 23. Unger’s talk will be in the Palm Garden at the library, 700 Fleming St. Lectures are free and open to all, but registration is required by visiting https://www.friendsofthekeywestlibrary.org/2023-speaker-series/2023/unger Seating is limited.