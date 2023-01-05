A Cemetery Stroll to be offered at the Historic Key West City Cemetery on Sunday, Jan. 8. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to grave sites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased. The groups are scheduled for departures at 9:30, 9:50 and 10:10 am. The tour will take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling or texting 305-304-1453 or by emailing at hfkf@bellsouth.net.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Game on!
The Key West Library offers multiplayer board game playing after school on Thursdays and Fridays, encouraging teamwork and social skills while offering children a way to meet new people and make friends. The library is located at 700 Fleming St.
• Key Largo homeowners meet
The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its General Membership Meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person or via Zoom. The Zoom link is https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81704379974?pwd=Rll1RWQ0WWE1WU56RzhUUFB0M2Y4dz09. A speaker from the U.S. Coast Guard will give an update on the recent activities in the Keys. The meeting is open to the public.
• Nautical Expo
The Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce visitor center, 31020 Overseas Highway on Big Pine Key. For information, visit http://www. lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411.
• Rotary golf tournament
The Rotary Club Key West will host its annual golf tournament from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Key West Golf Club, 6450 College Road. Sponsorship opportunities and player signups are available. The tournament raises money to provide dental care for local children. For information, email kwrotary@hotmail.com
• Historic lecture sail
The Key West Art & Historical Society will offer a lecture on “Conch Cuisine & Culture,” by Key West Food Tours owner Analise Andrews aboard the sailing vessel Argo Narvis from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. For reservations, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events. The cost is $75 for KWAHS members, $90 for non-members.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.