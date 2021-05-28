• Legion post open
American Legion Post 168, 803 Emma St., will be open Friday and Saturday, May 28-29, with silent auctions, raffles and music. For information, call Nancy at 703-626-0600.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo to benefit MARC at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 31. The Monroe Association for ReMARCable Citizens is a non-profit agency that serves adult clients with developmental disabilities.
• Painting boot camp
The Studios of Key West is offering a series of classes with local artist Rick Worth. Sessions are held on either Monday or Tuesday, May through June, outside at the Carriage Trade Artist Residencies, 529 Eaton St. For information, visit https://tskw.org/may-painting-boot-camp-with-rick-worth, call 305-296-0458 or visit the box office at 533 Eaton St., Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• VBS
Fifth Street Baptist Church, 1311 5th St., is holding Vacation Bible School Friday through Sunday, June 4-6, for students who have completed K through 12th grade. For information, visit http://www.fsbckw.org.
• Summer reading programs
The Monroe County Public Library Summer Reading program will be held on Saturdays, beginning June 5, with virtual programs and videos, Highlights Bingo, “Take and Make” crafts and animal-themed story times. This program is free and open to the public. While some summer programming is virtual, all county libraries are open to the public Monday through Saturday. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org or contact your local branch for information and to pick up reading logs. The event schedule can be found at https://keyslibraries.org/summer-reading-2021-june-1-july-12.
• Pride Week kickoff
The Island House, 1129 Fleming St., will host an all-inclusive kickoff party for Pride Week from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2. The $20 entry covers Stoli cocktails, champagne and hors d’oeuvres.
• Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. All meetings in the Keys are being held via Zoom. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117.
• Camp Bravo
The Keys Community School of the Arts’ summer theater program will offer two programs for campers; Young Stars for incoming 3rd to 7th graders and Emerging Stars for incoming 7th to 12th graders from Tuesday, June 1 through Friday, June 25. National and local guest artists and directors will be on staff to work with the campers to enhance the theatrical learning experience while staging a production of “The Wiz.” For information, visit https://www.keyscommunityschoolofthearts.org.
• Kids’ movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. each Wednesday from June 2 until Aug. 4 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Movie selections will be posted at http://www.tropiccinema.com and on Facebook.