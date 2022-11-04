The College of the Florida Keys will host Community Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5901 College Road. The free, family-friendly event will feature CFK academic showcases, interactive exhibits, live performances, a bounce house and other children’s activities, arts and crafts, vendors, music, food and drinks and free T-shirts. For information, call 305-296-9081.
• Boating class
The Key West Sail and Power Squadron is offering a boating safety class from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Nov. 5-6, followed by a license test for boating certification. The squadron is located at 5205 College Road. For information and registration, call Dick Odgers at 305-509-0159.
Zonta Club of Key West will host an ABC (Awareness Breast Cancer) 10K and 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, Nov. 5, at Higgs Beach. The event raises money to cover mammograms and other diagnostic and preventive screenings for women in the Lower Keys who otherwise cannot afford them. For registration, visit http://www.tinyurl.com/abc30th.
• Lighthouse event
Monroe County residents are invited to join the staff of the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, to learn about the history of the lighthouse tower and the lighthouse keepers. “Family Museum Day,” is designed to coincide with the Society’s Community Day, a day offering free museum admission to Monroe County residents the first Sunday of each month.
• Artisan Market
The Key West Artisan Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6 in the parking lot at Sonny Mccoy Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., across from Edward B. Knight Pier at Higgs Beach. The market offers free entry and ample free parking. Guests are encouraged to ride bikes and BYOB (bring your own bags). To become a participant, email Sean@dailyplan-it.net.
• Free museums
There will be local free admission at all four Key West Art & Historical Society museums on Sunday, Nov. 6. A Monroe County ID is required at the Custom House, Lighthouse, Fort East Martello and Tennessee William Museum.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, to benefit Sister Season.
• Commissioning events
The Navy League, Key West Commissioning Committee and the Key West Art and Historical Society will host a discussion of commissioning events of the USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) and the impact of the U.S. Navy on the island from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. The event is free and open to the public.