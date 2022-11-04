• Community Day

The College of the Florida Keys will host Community Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5901 College Road. The free, family-friendly event will feature CFK academic showcases, interactive exhibits, live performances, a bounce house and other children’s activities, arts and crafts, vendors, music, food and drinks and free T-shirts. For information, call 305-296-9081.