• Hemingway Days races
Runners and paddleboarders are invited to participate in the Hemingway 5K Run/Walk and Paddleboard Race, to be held Saturday, July 24. The races take place in Old Town Key West, celebrating Ernest Hemingway’s sporting lifestyle. The Paddleboard Race will kick off at 5 p.m. at Southernmost Beach, 1405 Duval St. The 5K Run/Walk will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Truman Annex Waterfront Park, end of Southard Street. On race day, a registration booth will be open from 3 to 7 p.m. at Truman Waterfront Park. Paddleboarders will register between 3 and 4 p.m.
• Street fair
The Hemingway Days Street Fair features artisans and food vendors displaying and selling their wares on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24. Proceeds benefit Literacy Volunteers of America-Monroe County, which provides free tutoring in reading, writing and conversational English for adult students.
• Charity Bingo
The Green Parrot Bar, 601 Whitehead St., will host charity Bingo at 7 p.m. Monday, July 26 to benefit MARC House.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, July 30, at Ibis Bay Resort, 3101 N. Roosevelt Blvd. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Arts grants available
The Florida Keys Council of the Arts has announced a grant opportunity, Art Builds Community (ABC), to support arts and culture projects that spark conversations and strengthen the community. The ABC grant deadline is Sunday, Aug. 1. The online application is available at http://www.keysarts.com.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 29. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Toastmasters
Key West Toastmasters will meet via Zoom at noon on Tuesday, July 27. Leave email at 305-295-7501 for a link to the meeting. Meetings last one hour and visitors are welcome.
• Sidewalk Chalk Festival
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., will host a Sidewalk Chalk Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. The event is free and open to children of all ages. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, Aug. 7, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Volunteers sought
The Guardian Ad Litem Program is a state agency which advocates for the interest of the children alleged to be abused, abandoned, or neglected who are involved in court proceedings. For information, call Mark at 305-998-8690 or email mark.coleman@gal.fl.gov.