• Kids’ movies
Kids and their grownups can enjoy a $5 movie at 11 a.m. each Wednesday from June 2 until Aug. 4 at the Tropic Cinema, 416 Eaton St. Movie selections will be posted at http://www.tropiccinema.com and on Facebook.
• Pride Street Fair
Vendor space is available for the 2021 Key West Pride Street Fair, which will be held on Duval Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 5. For registration and information, visit http://www.gaykeywestfl.com/pride, or call Sean at 305-731-3385.
• Summer reading programs
The Monroe County Public Library Summer Reading program will be held on Saturdays, beginning June 5, with virtual programs and videos, Highlights Bingo, “Take and Make” crafts and animal-themed story times. This program is free and open to the public. While some summer programming is virtual, all county libraries are open to the public Monday through Saturday. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org or contact your local branch for information and to pick up reading logs. The event schedule can be found at https://keyslibraries.org/summer-reading-2021-june-1-july-12/
• VBS
Fifth Street Baptist Church, 1311 5th St., is holding Vacation Bible School Friday through Sunday, June 4-6, for students who have completed K through 12th grade. For information, visit http://www.fsbckw.org.
• Royalty wanted
Participants are sought for the royal campaign of king and queen of Fantasy Fest 2021. A preliminary informational meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24, at Barbary Beach House, 2001 South Roosevelt Blvd., and candidates meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Opal Key Resort, 245 Front St. For information, contact Chris Elwell at 305-481-1790 or email christopher@keysfurniture.com.
• HHW Collection
The City of Key West will provide a free drop-off of household hazardous waste (HHW) on Saturday, June 5, and on the first Saturday of each month, from 8 a.m. to noon at Indigenous Park, 1801 White St. Accepted are household chemicals and old electronics. For information, contact Dee Dee Green at dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov or 305-809-3776.
• Rooftop happy hour
The Studios of Key West is offering an open air happy hour experience in its rooftop setting, Hugh’s View. Reservations are required for the sunset event which will offer cash-bar cocktails. For information, visit http://www.tskw.org and click on the Glow Hours link.
• Painting workshop
May Sands Montessori School will host a fundraiser “Paint & Sip” workshop from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10, at the Doubletree Resort, 3990 S. Roosevelt Blvd. Register at MaySandsMontessori.com/paint-sip.
• Summer Camp
Reef Relief has opened registration for its nine-week Coral Camp, with sessions from Monday, June 7, through Friday, Aug. 6, for campers from 6 to 12 years old. For registration forms, visit https://www.reefrelief.org/coral-camp-2021/. Email the form to reefrelief@gmail.com or fax to 305-293-9515.
• Garden Club
The Key West Garden Club is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at 1100 Atlantic Ave., at Fort West Martello on Higgs Beach. Admission is free and masking and social distancing are required.