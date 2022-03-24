• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570
• Movie night
American Legion Sons and Auxiliary Post 28 will host a free screening of “Dog” at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 26. Food and drink will be available for purchase at the post, 5610 College Road. Proceeds will benefit veteran and non-profit groups. For information, call 305-240-1655.
• Animal Farm
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Animal Farm will be open from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 27, at 5525 College Road, beneath the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. The event is free and open to the public.
• Voting seminar
The League of Women Voters of the Lower Keys will host a “Single District Voting vs At-Large Voting” seminar at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at the Coral City Elks Club, 1107 Whitehead St.
• Call to artists
The Key West Art Center & Gallery is accepting applications from artists to become juried exhibiting members through Wednesday, March 30. For information and application, visit http://www.keywestartcenter.com or call 305-294-1241.
• Early map presentation
The College of the Florida Keys will host its VIP Series Event in the Upper Keys Center, “The Discovery, Early Mapping, and Charting of the Florida Keys and the Gulf Stream.” The presentation, led by local author and map researcher Brian Schmitt, is at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, at the Upper Keys Center, 106040 Ovberseas Highway, Key Largo. Tickets are $5 at the door (cash only). Admission is free for students at CFK and Monroe County schools. For information, call 305-296-9081 or visit http://cfk.edu/vip. Advanced tickets are available at http://www.keystix.com.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The cost is $15 for adults; $5 for children 7 to 13; $10 for retired military; $5 for active military. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday, weather permitting; $5 admission for adults. For information, email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Easter egg hunt
Monroe County Fire Rescue will host its annual Easter egg hunt at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, at the Big Coppitt Fire Station, 28 Emerald Drive. The Easter Bunny will be on-site for pictures after hiding 6,000 eggs and one “special” golden egg for kids to find. There will also be an area designated for small children. For information, call 305-289-6005 or email moeller-mary@monroecounty-fl.gov.
• Donations sought
The Key West Woman’s Club has begun a capital campaign to restore Eleanor, the 130-year-old Helling House on Duval Street. All donations up to $100,000 will be matched and can be mailed to The Key West Woman’s Club, P.O. Box 2924, Key West, FL 33045 or online at http://www.keywestwomansclub.org. The group is a 501(c)(3) charitable not-for-profit service organization.