• Women’s Club luncheon
The Lower Keys Women’s Club will hold a luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at Boondocks Grille, 27205 Overseas Highway on Ramrod Key.
• Aviation Day
Visitors of all ages can get inspired to spread their wings during Marathon Aviation Day, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Florida Keys Marathon Airport, 9400 Overseas Highway, bayside. Presented by the Middle Keys Chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association, the event is family-friendly and free to the public. Kids from 7 to 17 years old will be offered free plane ride. Rare, commercial and military aircraft will also be on display.
• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be held this week at Bayview Park, 1320 Truman Ave., from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at Little Hamaca Park, Government Road. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776 or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Community feeding
The Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society of Cornish Memorial AME Zion Church, 702 Whitehead St., will host a Pre-Thanksgiving Community Feeding from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13. For information, call The Rev. R. McEntyre at 803-524-4689.
• Hockey clinic
The Southernmost Hockey Club, Bertha Street at Atlantic Blvd, will host a skills clinic and registration drive on Sunday, Nov. 14. Gear sales/loan start at 10 a.m. Skills clinic for ages 11 and up will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and ages 10 and under from 1:30-3 p.m. For information and registration, visit http://www.keywesthockey.com.
• KWNOW
The Key West Chapter of the National Organization for Women will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at Shanna Key Pub, 1900 Flagler Ave. For information, email kwnowinfo@gmail or call Darlene Thomas at 305-304-1043.
• Montessori 5K race
Key West’s two Montessori schools will co-host a 5K race and family fun run at Higgs Beach at 8 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 14. The fundraiser event includes a 5K, a 1-mile race and a half-mile kids’ fun run. Pre-registration is $30 for adults, $15 for children and the proceeds benefit May Sands Montessori School and The Montessori Children’s School. For registration, visit https://www.themeruns.com/.
• Holiday bike ride
Wesley House will host a Belighted Bike Ride and Holiday Village on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater. The village will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. and the bike ride will leave at 8. Adult bike ride tickets are $10; children 5 and older are $5. For tickets and information, visit http://www.wesleyhouse.org/bike ride. The amphitheater is located at 35 E. Quay Road in the Truman Waterfront Park.