• Farmers market
The Truman Waterfront Farmers Market will be from 2 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30. For information, visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/florida/key-west/truman-waterfront-market/6207570.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31, at the Truman Waterfront Park. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call 305-809-3776, or email recycle@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Restaurant card
The Key West Woman’s Club is offering its restaurant and theater card, with more than 30 restaurants listed, each offering a two-for-one entree deal. Also taking part are local theaters, all offering discounts. The proceeds of all sales of the $100 card benefit local charities. For information and purchase locations, call Stacie Gleason at 443-994-1841 or Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091.
• Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St. The bricks, priced at $125, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information,visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs.
• Poetry readings
The Key West Poetry Guild will hold a “First Sundays @ Seven” open mic poetry reading at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at the Christian Science meeting room. 327 Elizabeth St. Refreshments provided. New and experienced poets are encouraged to read only their original work. For information, email AllenMeece@gmail.com.
• Books wanted
Literacy Volunteers is seeking donations of children’s books in good condition to fill Little Conch House Libraries through the Keys. The group is also in need of volunteers. To donate or volunteer, call David at 305-294-4352, text 305-304-0578, stop by 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.
• Pump-out service
On The Hook Marine Services, LLC will be providing free mobile pump-out service to vessels anchored throughout the Florida Keys in specific service areas from Key West to Key Largo. Boaters interested in viewing service area maps and receiving pump-out service can register at http://www.onthehookmarine.com or call 305-833-1978. In addition, several shoreside pump-out stations are also available throughout Monroe County and can be found at http://www.monroecounty-fl.gov/pumpout.
• Garden Club meeting
The Key West Garden Club will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. Shelly Krueger will speak about sargassum and a pilot sargassum composting experiment. This is an inside event and masking is suggested. Refreshments will be served outside afterward. For information, visit http://www. keywestgardenclub.com.
• Lower Keys Women’s Club
The Lower Keys Women’s Club’s January luncheon and meeting will be held at noon on Thursday, Jan. 13, at Boondocks Grille, 27205 Overseas Highway, on Ramrod Key. Voting for a new slate of officers will take place.