• Café con Libros

Neil Hansen, author of “Flight: An Air America Pilot’s story of Adventure, Descent and Redemption,” will speak at the Key West Library’s Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, as part of the library's Café con Libros program. Air America was the CIA's secret airline in Vietnam and Laos during the Vietnam War era. Hansen's presentations bring audiences with him into the cockpit and onto the dirt mountain landing strips of Southeast Asia during a time in history when flying conditions were risky and avionics technology comparatively primitive.