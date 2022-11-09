Neil Hansen, author of “Flight: An Air America Pilot’s story of Adventure, Descent and Redemption,” will speak at the Key West Library’s Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, as part of the library's Café con Libros program. Air America was the CIA's secret airline in Vietnam and Laos during the Vietnam War era. Hansen's presentations bring audiences with him into the cockpit and onto the dirt mountain landing strips of Southeast Asia during a time in history when flying conditions were risky and avionics technology comparatively primitive.
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is hosting Library Scouts, where kids can earn badges, have fun and learn about science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM) at 3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. The program is open to children 6 and older, and will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month. For information, call 305-292-3595 or email info@keyslibraries.org.
• Historic preservation sail
Florida Keys historian and author Brad Bertelli will lead a historically informative two-hour seafaring excursion on 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The event is presented by Key West Art & Historical Society in partnership with S/V Argo Navis. Passengers will enjoy beverages and light breakfast fare while Bertelli shares the back-story and personal insights on the topic, “Captain Benjamin Baker and Florida Keys Pineapple Farming.” For reservations and information, visit http://www.kwahs.org/upcoming-events
• Bridge run
Runners and walkers can compete in a scenic bridge race above the Upper Florida Keys and the eastern edges of the Florida Everglades in the First State Bank Key Largo Bridge Run at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The course for the timed 5k run/walk will start at the access road at Gilbert’s Resort, Mile Marker 107.9. For event information and registration, visit http://www.keylargobridgerun.com.
• Outdoor movies
The Key West Library is partnering with the Tropic Cinema to host a free outdoor movie series from November to May on select Saturdays. "The Karate Kid" will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12.The screen will be on the 400 block of Eaton Street between Duval and Whitehead, in front of the Tropic Cinema. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs. All movies will all be family-friendly blockbusters from the ‘70s to ‘90s. For information, call the library at 305-292-3595.
• Call for vendors
Food-crafters, artists and alchemists of all imaginings are invited to show and sell their creations at Key West Art & Historical Society’s Holiday Concert & Bazaar from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Custom House, 281 Front St. For an application, visit www.kwahs.org/education/bazaar/vendor. For information, contact Bonnie McInnis at bmcinnis@kwahs.org or 305-295-6616, Ext. 1215.