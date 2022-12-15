• Library tech tutoring
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., is offering one-on-one tech tutoring on patrons’ own devices. The service is available from 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. For information and to reserve a spot, call 305-292-3595.
• Volunteers sought for honor
The Community Foundation of the Florida Keys is accepting nominations for its Unsung Heroes Celebration, recognizing the efforts of the community’s volunteers. Every charitable nonprofit or faith-based organization in the Florida Keys is invited to nominate one volunteer. The online nomination form is available at http://www.cffk.org/unsung. More than 1,500 volunteers have been recognized since the event was started 22 years ago. For information, call 305-292-1502.
• Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club is holding a free holiday car show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at the Conch Republic Seafood Company, 631 Greene St. Unwrapped gifts are sought for the Monroe County Domestic Abuse Shelter. For information, call Lance Stehman, 305-797-6782, or visit http://www.florida keyssouthernostcarclub.com.
• Hanukkah event
The public is invited to the annual light of the menorah in Bayview Park at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Hanukkah will begin at sunset.
• Music Room concert
The Music Room will present its annual free Christmas Concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 401 Duval St. Robin Kaplan’s music students will be accompanied by Joe Dallas and Skipper Kripitz. Contributions for the Wesley House Holiday Helpers Initiative for children in need will be accepted.
• La Chicharra
La Cucaracha Chronicles will present its third edition of La Chicharra (The Cicada) Story Slam at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in the Helmerich Theater of The Studios of Key West, 533 Eaton St. For tickets and information, visit https://tskw.org/all-events/
• Monday movies
Congregation B’nai Zion, 750 United St., will be showing “Legacy of Lies,” with doors opening at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19. Based on true events, Johann Radmann, a young prosecutor in 1958 Germany, examines the case of a teacher identified as a former Auschwitz guard. What Radmann’s investigation ultimately brings to light the horrors of the concentration camps and makes a lasting change to how Germany teaches about the Holocaust. Movies are free and open to the public.
•Al-Anon meetings
The Al-Anon Family Groups are fellowships of relatives and friends of alcoholics who share experience, strength and hope in order to solve common problems. There are many Al-Anon meetings in Monroe County, both in person and virtually. For meeting schedules and information, visit http://www.FlKeysAlanon.org or call 305-942-3117
• Volunteers sought
Old Island Restoration Foundation is looking for volunteers to take part in its annual home tours in December, January, February and March. Volunteers can sign up for single or multiple weekends and will receive a ticket to tour other homes. For information, visit http://www.oirf.org.
