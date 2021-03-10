• Nutrition discussion
The Lower Keys Women’s Club is celebrating National Nutrition Month with a virtual meeting at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, with Dr. John Calleja, Key West physician specializing in internal medicine and pulmonary disease, discussing “Foods, Moods and Friendly Germs.” For information, call Nanette Miller at 305-295-9971.
• Plogging the Keys
Walkers and joggers meet weekly to get exercise and clean up the Keys. The group will meet from 8 to 9 a.m. on Friday, March 12, on the corner of George and Fogarty streets, wearing masks and socially distancing. Volunteers will get a free 24-hour bus pass. For information, call Dee Dee Green at 305-809-3776, or email dgreen@cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
• Home tours
Old Island Restoration Foundation will offer home tours Friday and Saturday, March 12-13. Visit http://www.oldesthousekeywest.com for information and tickets. The number of visitors allowed inside each home will be limited and masks will be required.
• Nutrition class
The Rural Health Network, 3722 N. Roosevelt Blvd., will offer a free in-person or virtual nutrition class at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13. To register, email ebaker@rhnmc.org, text “Sign Me Up” to 786-649-8448 or call 305-517-6613 extension 321.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Free concert
Impromptu Classical Concerts will host a free outdoor concert featuring the Axiom Brass Quintet at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 14, on the grounds of the Key West Lighthouse, 938 Whitehead St. Seating will be limited to 225 appropriately spaced seats and masks are required. To reserve seats, visit http://www.keywestimpromptu.org or email info@keywestimpromptu.org, providing the name of each attendee.
• Sunset participants sought
Artists and performers are wanted for the nightly Sunset Celebration at Mallory Square. For information, visit http://www.sunsetcelebration.org or email jury@sunsetcelebration.org.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy Hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.
• Restaurant and Theater Tour Card
The Key West Woman’s Club’s annual Restaurant and Theater Tour Card is now available, offering buy one, get one entrées at 34 area restaurants and discounted tickets for five theater companies. Cards are priced at $100 and effective until Thursday, Sept. 30. For information, call Susan Mitchell at 740-274-9091, or visit the Woman’s Club’s Facebook page.
• New members sought
The Key West Parrot Head Club is recruiting new members who like Jimmy Buffett’s music and enjoy supporting the community. For information, call 262-705-8204 or visit http://keywestparrotheadclub.wildapricot.org.