• Plant sale
The Key West Tropical Forest & Botanical Garden, 5210 College Road, will be offering native trees, shrubs, vegetables and vines for sale from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 17.Face masks are required and social distancing protocol will be followed. For information, call 305-296-1504 or visit http://www.keywest.garden.
• Plant clinics
The UF/IFAS, Monroe County Master Gardener Volunteers, will be offering a series of plant clinics via zoom and in-person, addressing residents’ plant, insect and gardening questions. The virtual plant clinics will include a 15-minute topical discussion at the start of each event. Virtual classes: Tuesday, April 27, Pests of ficus; and Tuesday, May 11, Landscape hurricane preparedness. Plant clinics begin at 10 a.m. via Zoom. In-person classes: Saturday, April 17, Home Depot, Marathon, 4555 Overseas Highway and Key West Botanical Garden, 5310 College Road; Wednesday, April 21, Garden Club of the Upper Keys, 94040 Overseas Highway, Tavernier; and Thursday, April 22, Island Home Nursery, 88720 Overseas Highway, Tavernier. Plant clinics begin at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is required. Email monroe@ifas.ufl.edu or call (305-292-4501) to register.
• Online auction
May Sands Montessori School will host its spring online silent auction until Monday, 19. Visit http://www.maysandsmontessori.com/silent-auction or contact christina@maysandsmontessori.com, 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Libraries reopen
The Key Largo branch of the Monroe County Library, 101485 Overseas Highway, will reopen for in-person visits three days a week starting Monday, April 19. The branch will be open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In the Upper Keys, the Islamorada branch, 81830 Overseas Highway, is also open three days a week on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Thursdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit http://www.keyslibraries.org, call your local branch, or follow on social media for updates, a complete list of virtual library events, online resources and more.
• Tropic Cinema
The Tropic Cinema, 416 Easton St., has reopened for members and movie fans, premiering films on a limited and socially distanced basis. For information on movie schedules and house rules, visit http://www.tropiccinema.com or call 305-396-4944.
• Moon rise kayak excursion
The Florida Keys Wildlife Society will benefit from an easy paddle evening kayak excursion in celebration of Earth Day from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, April 23. The event is sponsored by Big Pine Kayak Adventures. Registration includes kayak, gear and guides, and will depart from the Old Wooden Bridge Fishing Camp on Big Pine Key. To register, call Capt. Bill at 305-872-9860.
• Ship tours
U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Ingham, located in Truman Waterfront Park, is open for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Happy hour will be held from one hour before to one hour after sunset each Friday and Saturday. For information, call Mike at 305-292-5072 or email info@uscgcingham.org.