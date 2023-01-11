• Key Largo homeowners meet

The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person, or via Zoom. A speaker from the U.S. Coast Guard will give an update on the recent activities in the Keys. The meeting is open to the public.