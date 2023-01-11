The Island of Key Largo Federation of Homeowner Associations will be holding its general membership meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Key Largo Library Community Room, 101485 Overseas Highway. The meeting can be attended in person, or via Zoom. A speaker from the U.S. Coast Guard will give an update on the recent activities in the Keys. The meeting is open to the public.
Enrollment for Florida Keys Aqueduct Authorities discount program for qualifying senior citizens or disabled American veterans residential customers is open. Customers who have previously participated in the program must re-apply before Friday, March 31, to avoid interruption of a discount. Applications will be accepted through the website, mailed in or at three area offices: Lower Keys: 1100 Kennedy Drive, Key West, FL 33040; 3200 Overseas Highway, Marathon, FL 33050; or 91620 Overseas Highway, Tavernier, FL 33070.
• On-street parking
The City of Key West reminds residents to be aware that they cannot block off parts of the public right-of-way for private parking. City officials have received complaints that some residents are posting signs or even using cones and barricades to reserve parking spaces along the city streets. The right-of-way is public property, and cannot be marked with private “No Parking,” “No Trespassing” or other signs, nor can this area be blocked with cones or other obstructions. Cones or other illegal blockades will be removed.
• Tech tutoring
The Key West Library, 700 Fleming St., offers help with the library’s resources, downloading the library’s apps to smartphone or tablet. Sign up for a tech tutor and learn how to download e-books and e-audiobooks and how to stream movies. Basic computer help is also available. Reserve a spot on Tuesdays or Thursday, for a 45-minute session, from 1 to 5 p.m. Bring device, library card and questions. For information and reservations, call 305-292-3595.
• Nautical Expo
The Big Pine & Lower Keys Nautical Expo will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce visitor center, 31020 Overseas Highway, on Big Pine Key. The open-air event typically features items designed for sailors, boaters, anglers, kayakers and others. For information, visit http://www.lowerkeyschamber.com or call 305-872-2411.
• Foster parent training
Wesley House Family Services will host an eight-week training course on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. beginning Feb. 1 for prospective foster parents. The classes will be held at the Wesley House Family Services office, 1304 Truman Ave., and registration is required. For information, call Megan Burgess at 305-809-5020 or email Megan.Burgess@WesleyHouse.org.