• Story Slam
The Studios of Key West will host the La Cucaracha Chronicles’ production of “La Chicharra (The Cicada) Story Slam” at 7 p.m. Friday, March 11. This live storytelling competition features a line up of Key West locals, each with a chance to tell a story based on the theme “It changed my life!” The event will be at Hugh’s View, TSKW’s rooftop venue at 533 Eaton St. For tickets and information, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
• Soap & Sip workshop
May Sands Montessori School will host a Soap & Sip fundraiser with Mariam Tvaliashvili from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, March 11, at Key West Soaps, 291 Front St. for information, call 305-293-1400, Ext. 53428.
• Key West exhibit
The Key West Art & Historical Society has opened a major exhibition commemorating the 200th anniversary of the first permanent settlement of Key West in 1822 at the Custom House Museum, 281 Front St. It will be on display through Sunday, Dec. 11.
• Holi Festival
The Key West Library will celebrate the Indian Holi Festival of colors on Saturday, March 19, at the Palm Garden, 700 Fleming St. A demonstration of Indian cooking will be held at 1 p.m. and then all are invited to celebrate spring by throwing brightly colored powders at each other at 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. For information, call 305-292-3595.
• Cemetery stroll
The final cemetery strolls of the season through the historic Key West City Cemetery will be offered at 9:30, 9:50 and 10:10 a.m. on Saturday, March 19. The tours take approximately 90 minutes. Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-1453. Participants may enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
• Movies on Monday
Congregation B’nai Zion is offering a free screening of “”When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit”, at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 21, at 750 United St. Attendees need to provide a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours prior to the film or written proof of full COVID-19 vaccination. For information, visit https://bnaizionkw.com/upcoming-events.
• Books wanted
Literacy Volunteers is seeking donations of children’s books in good condition to fill Little Conch House Libraries through the Keys. To donate or volunteer, call David at 305-294-4352, text 305-304-0578, stop by 2405 North Roosevelt Blvd., or visit http://www.lva-monroe.org.
• Plant sale
The Key West Garden Club offers ornamental and native shrubs and trees for sale each Monday from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the propagation area of Fort West Martello, 1100 Atlantic Blvd. For information, visit http://wwwkeywestgardenclub.com.
• TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers happy hours Monday and Tuesday evenings at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings. Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 50-person capacity is reached. For information on available dates, call 305-296-0458.